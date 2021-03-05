CEC explores solutions in webinar series

The Community Environmental Council will highlight the ideas and values curated in its year-long Climate Resilience Roundtable series in a two-part webinar from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 12.

The webinar will summarize the year’s findings, then launch a roundtable to discuss implementing the values and ideas of the community.

The event is free, but prior registration is required. The roundtable discussion has limited spots.

The webinar will be presented in English with Spanish interpretation.

From 10 to 11:30 a.m., leaders will describe the themes of the previous roundtables and feature conversations with Nuin-Tara Key, deputy director for climate resilience at the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research, and Juliette Finzi Hart, program manager for the Integrated Climate Adaptation and Resilience Program.

From 1 to 2:30 p.m., participants will discuss opportunities for collaboration and implementation of the ideas.

Carl Palmer and Carrie Kappel of LegacyWorks Group will guide both segments.

“The Climate Resilience Roundtable series has allowed the Community Environmental Council and partner organizations to bring together community members and leaders from all sectors into one room so that together, we can move toward greater climate resilience,” said Sharyn Main, Community Environmental Council director of climate resilience.

“We hope this model will replicate across our region and that we will see more and more partnerships develop across industries and more conversations happening across the bridge of stakeholders.”

The event is primarily for local leaders interested in climate resilience and individuals who want to shape the effort.

“We know that most of the actual on-the-ground work will take place at the local and regional level, which is why CEC and our partners are leaning into this moment, turning to the rich resource pool that the Climate Resilience Roundtable series has developed as we move our region toward zero carbon over the next decade,” Community Environmental Council CEO Sigrid Wright said.

To register for the event, go to cec.pub/cs.

For more information about the roundtable discussions, visit cecsb.org/crr or contact Ms. Main at smain@cecmail.org or 805-698-8740.

