CEC grant aims to accelerate transportation justice

SANTA BARBARA —The Community Environmental Council was awarded funding to help residents secure electric vehicle rebates for cleaner driving and low-maintenance vehicles on the road.

The EV initiative is equity-focused, highlighting affordable ($100/month) and even free used and leased EV options available on the Central Coast and across the state.

The Central Coast EV Equity team will guide income-qualified residents through the rebate process with personal assistance, website instructions and overall digital support.

Previously owned plug-ins for used EVs range in cost from $4,000 to $10,000 and are eligible for some rebates.

Low-income communities contain the lowest fraction of EV owners. The state issued 522 low- and moderate-income “standard” zero emission vehicle rebates in the region compared to 11,863 moderate- and high-income ZEV rebates, from June 2018 to May 2020.

The CEC aims to provide inclusive assistance to prevent the access gap widening as the clean transportation transition gains momentum.

To learn more, visit www.electricdrive.805/free-ev-ve-gratuito.

— Grayce McCormick