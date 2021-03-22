CEC offers online electric vehicle clinic

The Community Environmental Council is offering an affordable Electric Vehicle clinic on Tuesday, March 23, from 12:00 – 1:15 p.m. This free virtual clinic is open to the public and will be presented in English with Spanish interpretation. Low- and moderate-income households are especially encouraged to attend since they may qualify for increased rebates and incentives that will allow them to get a very low-cost or free electric vehicle.

The Community Environmental Council can help lower-income residents apply for $11,000 toward the purchase of an electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid that will save the recipient money. Anyone in a low-to-moderate income household who wants to purchase or lease an EV can also receive free purchase guidance from CEC, which will help them apply for EV incentives and switch to a low-cost or free EV that meets their needs.

With new technology, infrastructure, rebates, and incentives, purchasing or leasing an electric vehicle is more affordable and easier than ever before. Electric vehicles are a great solution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment.

The transportation sector currently accounts for about 40% of Greenhouse Gas emissions in Santa Barbara County and 50% of GHG emissions in California. In an effort to combat this issue, Governor Newsom has adopted an executive order stating that by 2035 all new vehicles sold in California must be zero emission vehicles. As a way continue to combat climate change and transition from fossil fuels, one way residents can get involved is by switching to an electric vehicle, according to a news release.

For more information, go to cityofgoleta.org.

— Gerry Fall