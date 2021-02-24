CEC plans virtual Earth Day

The Community Environmental Council is hosting #CelebrateClimateLeadership, a virtual Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival set for April 22-24.

It will be available to view at sbearthday.org.

The virtual festival, which will be fully online again this year due to COVID-19, will feature three days of conversations with climate leaders, musical performances, art contests, inspirational speakers and opportunities on how people can help the environment.

April 22 will be centered on youth leadership, April 23 will be on business leadership, and April 24 will feature a forum on community leadership.

CEC will also use the three-day event to outline and dive deeper into the organization’s plan for how Santa Barbara can address the climate crisis, according to a news release.

“In 1970, 20 million Americans took to the streets and parks on the first Earth Day to learn about how they could protect the environment, creating a national shock wave that fueled rapid and impactful action,” said Sigrid Wright, the CEO of the CEC. “This is the kind of inspired action we need today, and it can happen here if we each lean in and commit — to learning, to leading and taking bold action every day toward environmental solutions.”

Kathi King, Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival Director, added, “We remain committed to the idea that even though we can’t gather in person, we can come together with amazing artists, youth activists and esteemed environmentalists to take collective action and lessen our impact on the earth.”

The virtual event will feature an array of exhibitors with eco-friendly products and services. Details and registration links will be shared soon via email to past exhibitors. Groups who have not participated in the past (nonprofits and businesses) can contact Iris Kelly at earthday@cecmail.org.

The three-day program will feature messages from officials such as U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, and musical entertainment by Kenny Loggins, Jackson Gillies, Zach Gill, Glen Phillips, Tina Schlieske and others.

