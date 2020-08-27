CEC roundtable to address climate change

The Community Environmental Council announced Tuesday it will be co-hosting a new collaborative series to address climate change.

The virtual event, known as the Climate Resilience Roundtable: Stories of Resilience from the Frontlines of Climate Change, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3. The CEC will collaborate with Central Coast Climate Justice Network, Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project , Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy, and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Environmental Office, according to a news release.

The event will be conducted in both English and Spanish and will consist of two segments both facilitated by Ana Rosa Rizo-Centino, of Food and Water Watch.

The first segment will be a webinar from 10 to 11:30 a.m. featuring a number of frontline, essential workers and indigenous community members sharing lived experiences in their native language.

A roundtable discussion will follow from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

For more information about the roundtable work, visit cecsb.org/crr.

— Brian Mackley