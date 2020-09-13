CEC to host electric vehicle webinar

Those who are considering switching to an electric vehicle or are interested in adding a solar system to charge at home are invited to participate in an upcoming webinar hosted by the Community Environmental Council.

The virtual webinar, scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom, will discuss how driving electric pairs with going solar. The webinar will cover some of the 40 plug-in hybrid and pure EV options, discuss charging and show how driving electric is more affordable than ever, according to a news release.

Attendees will learn how to use various incentives to purchase used EVs starting at $5,000, new EVs for around $20,000, or leased EVs for $200 per month. The webinar will also include information on the basics of solar power and how CEC’s Solarize Santa Barbara makes it more affordable to make the transition to solar or add home batteries.

Speakers will include Michael Chiacos, CEC Director of Energy and Climate Programs, April Price, CEC Renewable Energy Program Senior Manager, and Jeff Phillips, an EV, solar and solar battery system owner since 2012

The 2020 Solarize Santa Barbara program is open through Oct. 31 to residents in Southern Santa Barbara County. The program has helped more than 800 Central Coast homeowners go solar, officials said.

To register for the webinar, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ev-euMh1Qh2p8drEVyHidQ?fbclid=IwAR31QddyxKAQU1Zx5LFiiPsTdsjhU4Y3m_WQevpqCiyY9ICO2eOJfx92_no.

— Mitchell White