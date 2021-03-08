CEC to host virtual Earth Day festival

The Community Environmental Council is hosting #CelebrateClimateLeadership, a virtual Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival dedicated to community building and climate action.

The virtual festival will feature three days of conversations with climate leaders, musical performances, art contests, inspirational speakers and opportunities for individuals to learn how they can lean into action.

The free live stream from April 22 to April 24 will be available to view at sbearthday.org.

Each day will celebrate a key area where climate leaders are stepping up to do the critical work needed to combat the climate crisis. April 22 will focus on youth leadership; April 23 will focus on business leadership; and April 24 will focus on community leadership.

“In 1970, 20 million Americans took to the streets and parks on the first Earth Day to learn about how they could protect the environment, creating a national shock wave that fueled rapid and impactful action,” said Sigrid Wright, CEO of CEC in a statement. “This is the kind of inspired action we need today, and it can happen here if we each lean in and commit — to learning, to leading and taking bold action every day toward environmental solutions.”

The festival will feature an array of local exhibitors who will share their eco-friendly products and services on the online platform where the event takes place. Details and registration links will be shared soon via email to past exhibitors. Groups who have not participated in the past (nonprofits and businesses) are invited to contact Iris Kelly at earthday@cecmail.org for more information.

Featured music performers during the festival include Zach Gill, Jackson Gillies, Kenny Loggins, Glen Phillips and Tina Schleiske. Art events include “Why Earth Day matters,” a poetry competition; 18th annual “What the Channel Means to Me” student art show; and a climate-themed mural contest.

Youth leadership speakers feature Laura Capps, former CEC board president and current Santa Barbara Unified School District board member; La Colina Junior High School Green Club; UCSB Environmental Affairs Board; and more.

Business speakers include Nadra Ehrman, Towbes Group residential community manager and CEC board member; Eric Cardenas and David Fortson, 2020 Earth Day Live emcees and LOACOM principals; and Jacob Tell, CEC partner and Oniracom CEO, among others.

Finally, community speakers will feature: Nature Based Solutions for Sequestering Carbon community forum by the League of Women Voters; the local chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby; and Climate Crisis Leadership Summit, and more.

An “Earth Day – Every Day” campaign is also being designed by Deborah Williams, UCSB environmental studies lecturer and CEC Partnership Council member. The campaign will provide 21 actions for Earth Day 2021 and a customizable pledge to allow members of the public to take a variety of positive actions for the planet.

