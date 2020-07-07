CEC to host web seminar series on plastics

The Community Environmental Council (CEC) announced on Monday it will be hosting a web seminar series this month to help inform the public about the impacts plastics are having on our physical and global health.

According to the CEC’s press release, “a recent study found that the average person ingests five grams of plastic per week, about the weight of a credit card.”

Part one of the webinar series, “Eating, Drinking and Breathing Plastic” will be held on Wednesday, July 8 from 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m.

The CEC press release states, “In this webinar, we’ll explore how CEC and partner Santa Barbara Channelkeeper have been working for over a decade to reduce the Central Coast’s dependence on single-use plastic. This event will focus on the connection between our health and plastic at a time when the industry is using the pandemic crisis to roll back regulations on plastic bags and other packaging.”

The second part of the webinar series, “Plastic Free July” will be held on Wednesday, July 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The CEC said this part of the webinar series will focus on film plastic as well as what is allowed in its waste management blue bins. However, the CEC will release more information about part two next week.

In addition to the webinar series, the CEC encourages people to visit its website and join them for a plastic free July and take the “Plastic Free Pledge.”

For more information about what you can do to help reduce your carbon footprint, visit the CEC website or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

email: bmackley@newspress.com