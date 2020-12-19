CEC wins Climate Hero Award

COURTESY PHOTO

Sigrid Wright, CEO of CEC, holds the 2020 Spirit of Service trophy given by the city of Santa Barbara.

The city of Santa Barbara recently honored the Community Environmental Council with the Climate Hero Award.

“CEC has been a beacon of light and hope since the first Earth Day in 1970,” said Hal Conklin, past CEC executive director and former Santa Barbara mayor. “Their work empowers individuals and businesses to reduce their carbon footprint, uniting our community in the fight against the climate crisis.”

The CEC received the award during the city’s 2020 Spirit of Service awards ceremony.

“We know that ultimately leadership must come from regions like ours committing to rapid and equitable local climate action,” said Sigrid Wright, CEO of CEC. “The times are calling for all of us to become climate heroes — to do twice as much, twice as fast.”

This year is the CEC’s 50th anniversary year.

In 2020, the city of Santa Barbara alongside the city of San Luis Obispo set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.

To help the community meet its goal, the CEC plans to continue its advocacy in the energy, building and transportation industries while ramping up natural solutions to repair climate impacts.

It also hopes to establish a training program and youth initiative and spur on community action.

Last month, CEC was named 2020 California Nonprofit of the Year by former Assemblywoman Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara. Ms. Limón is now a state senator.

