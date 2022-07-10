CECCATO, Grappino Andre Angelo

Grappino “Pino” Andre Angelo Ceccato passed away on June 14, 2022 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Pino “P.C.” was born and raised in Santa Barbara, CA to Italian immigrants. He grew up on Mason St. and attended Franklin Elementary School. He did not speak a word of English on his first day of class, but learned quickly. He is a graduate of SB High School, and attended SB City College with a major in electrical engineering. His true passion, however, turned out to be cars. Fast, fast cars! He held the land speed record in his division at the Bonneville Salt Flats for 20+ years. Pino started his own automotive business, PC Automotive, in 1972 and soon built his own shop on Nopal St. in 1978.

For those who were blessed to know Pino, it was obvious how much he cherished the simplest pleasures in life, including Santa Barbara, his family, his friends and his work. He was strong, committed, kind, honest, and, most notably, predictable. From cycling to work each morning, to Thursday “garlic runs”, to Sunday truck washing, to nightly jacuzzi soaks or to daily VO & waters, his routine never changed. You could set your watch to his schedule.

Pino was a loving and gentle husband to Mary Ann, his wife of 56 years. He missed her dearly after her death in 2020. He also specialized in being a father and grandfather. He is survived by his son, Craig (Leslie Cass) Eldridge, his daughter, Debra (James Jervik) Ceccato Faricy, and his 4 grandchildren, Alec and Griffin Eldridge and Stella and Frederick Faricy. He will remain in our hearts always and forever.

Please join us for a celebration of Pino’s life at the Santa Barbara Cabrillo Pavilion (bath house), 1118 E Cabrillo Blvd on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 4-8:00 pm.