CEC’s new hub

State Street facility to serve as base for people concerned about the environment

PHOTOS COURTESY CEC

Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse cuts the ribbon Thursday evening for the Community Environmental Council’s new hub, across from The Granada on State Street. Left of Mayor Rowse is Sigrid Wright, chief executive officer of the CEC.

The Community Environmental Council has opened a new community-based hub on State Street.

The new base for the Central Coast environmentally-focused group was officially unveiled Thursday during a ribbon cutting that included the CEC team and Santa Barbara officials such as Mayor Randy Rowse. The building will act as a center for the CEC and any members of the community who need a space to meet and strategize.

“The environmental issues that we’re facing, like climate change, are far too complex for any one organization to solve. It requires an all-in approach,” Sigrid Wright, the chief executive officer of the CEC, told the News-Press Friday. “I think people sometimes don’t know where to go or what to do to get started. Some of that is just meeting — start where you’re at.”

Ms. Wright said the issues presented by climate change are real and active, not just around the globe, but here along the Central Coast as well. She highlighted a local approach, stating the need for community-made solutions to the issues that will emerge in this area.

Charles Newman, first vice president of the Community Environmental Council, meets with the council’s CEO, Sigrid Wright.

“We knew from years of doing this work that the community was really lacking in meeting space,” said Ms. Wright. “You can go to hotels, you can sit in the conference rooms in banks, but there really aren’t spaces that are dedicated to nonprofits and activists doing this type of work.”

The Environmental Hub is over 10,000 square feet of space at 1219 State St., right across the street from The Granada.

The CEC has been in operation since 1970 and was one of the country’s first ecological centers. Over the decades the CEC — named California’s 2020 nonprofit of the year — has pushed the state for important legislation changes.

The new, 10,000-square-foot-plus hub is designed to be a place where people can gather to discuss environmental solutions. The CEC teams stands together in the new hub, located at 1219 State St.

The organization helped pass the state’s recycling law in 1990 and secured the city of Santa Barbara’s commitment to 100% renewable energy in 2017. Most recently Ms. Wright was honored as Congressional Woman of the Year for 2022.

The CEC is focused on its next goals in sustainability for the Central Coast and beyond, and aims to use the new Environmental Hub to center those operations, as well as draw in new people who want to help fix what CEC and others regard as the looming climate crisis.

“For anyone that’s feeling dismayed, worried or anxious about the future of our species and our planet, this is the place to come work through that and create hope together,” said Ms. Wright.

email: lhibbert@newspress.com