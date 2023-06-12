Home Featured Celebrating graduations
Celebrating graduations

by Santa Barbara News-Press Life
Seniors at Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos high schools receive diplomas Thursday in joyful arenas

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Santa Barbara High School graduates celebrate during the graduation ceremony at the campus’ Peabody Stadium.
Dos Pueblos graduates stand with their diplomas.
Dos Pueblos High School graduate Diego Diaz addresses his classmates during the graduation ceremony at the school’s Scott O’Leary Stadium.
DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
As he receives his diploma, a San Marcos High School graduate clasps hands with Principal Dare Holdren at the school’s Warkentin Stadium.
Graduating senior Liliana Escamilla addresses her classmates at San Marcos High School.
