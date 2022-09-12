Home Life Celebrating history of helping children
Celebrating history of helping children

by News-Press Staff Report
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Michelle Graham addresses supporters of Children’s Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County at Friday’s party at the Santa Maria Inn. Ms. Graham is the CEO of the organization, which has been helping children since 1971.
Auction items are shown off during the party. They varied from wine tasting in Solvang to skydiving in Lompoc. Approximately $40,000 was raised at the party for CRR.
