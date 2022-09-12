Celebrating history of helping children

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSMichelle Graham addresses supporters of Children’s Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County at Friday’s party at the Santa Maria Inn. Ms. Graham is the CEO of the organization, which has been helping children since 1971. I Auction items are shown off during the party. They varied from wine tasting in Solvang to skydiving in Lompoc. Approximately $40,000 was raised at the party for CRR. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post 50 years of helping children next post Painting of Wales a case study on art authentication Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.