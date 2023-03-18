Home Local Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day
Local

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
The Santa Barbara Bagpipe and Drum Corps plays tunes on St. Patrick’s Day outside the Press Room in downtown Santa Barbara. And bagpipers were playing throughout the day across the street at Dargan’s, an Irish restaurant, where a large crowd was entertained by the Foggy Dew Band and the Irish Dancers.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More