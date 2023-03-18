Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSThe Santa Barbara Bagpipe and Drum Corps plays tunes on St. Patrick’s Day outside the Press Room in downtown Santa Barbara. And bagpipers were playing throughout the day across the street at Dargan’s, an Irish restaurant, where a large crowd was entertained by the Foggy Dew Band and the Irish Dancers. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Speaker warns audience about TikTok next post Junior League of Santa Barbara to put on rummage sale Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.