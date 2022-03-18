Home Local Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day
Local

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
Dargan’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Santa Barbara gets into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit Thursday. Decorations graced the exterior and interior of the Ortega Street restaurant, where popular dishes vary from the fish and chips to the crème brûlée.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More