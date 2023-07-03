Celebrating the Fourth

Here’s what’s planned across Santa Barbara County for Tuesday’s festivities; the News-Press wishes everyone a Happy Independence Day!

A convoy of vehicles decked out in Fourth of July decorations go down Channel Drive through Montecito during an Independence Day parade in 2020. The patriotic parade will take place again Tuesday in Montecito, beginning on San Ysidro Road.

From fireworks in the sky to parades on the streets, Santa Barbara County is ready to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Here’s the schedule for Tuesday’s activities.

— 7 to 11 a.m. The Montecito Firefighters’ Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast will take place at Fire Station 91, 595 San Ysidro Road, Montecito. Tickets for the Montecito Fire Department event cost $10 at the door. Kids 12 and younger get in free.

— 11 a.m. The Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club’s Fourth of July Parade will go down Mission Drive in Solvang. Entries will vary from classic cars to horses, dance troupes, high school marching bands and floats created by local businesses.

Spirit of Fiesta Tara Mata performs for the crowd during Independence Day celebrations in 2022 at West Beach in Santa Barbara. The celebration, including bands, dancers and fireworks, will take place there again on Tuesday.

— 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Goleta Valley Historical Society will celebrate an “Old Fashioned Fourth of July” at Rancho La Patera and Stow House in Goleta. There will be live music by the Stray Herd and Donna Greene & The Roadside Daddies.

Festivities will also include tractor rides, face painting for kids, goats, the Santa Barbara Model A Ford Club, vendors, food and coffee trucks, an exhibit by the Central Coast Vintage Machinery Association and the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. For more information, see goletahistory.org/old-fashioned-4th-july.

— 11:30 a.m. The city of Lompoc is planning a Fourth of July Family Fun Day at Ryon Memorial Park.

Admission is free to the event at the park, located off West Ocean Avenue and South O Street.

The Fourth celebration will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a patriotic bike parade from the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building to Ryon Park.

Fireworks light up West Beach in 2017. Fireworks will take place there again at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The city of Lompoc said a limited number of bike helmets will be given to children.

Starting at noon, the public can enjoy live music from The Fossils along with food trucks, inflatables, face painting and more.

Fireworks, smoking, vaping and alcohol consumption won’t be permitted at the event. Pets are welcome but must be leashed.

For more information, call Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100.

11:30 a.m. The Montecito Association’s Village 4th Road Show is a parade going down San Ysidro Road, Coast Village Road, Hot Springs Road and ending on East Valley Road. For more information, go to montecitoassociation.org.

Noon. A full afternoon of music and other activities will precede a night of fireworks during the Fourth of July celebration in Santa Barbara.

Music will start at noon at the West Beach bandstand with DJ Joseph Souza, followed by Peer Pressure at 1 p.m., The Free Radicals at 2, Rock Shop Review at 3, Golf Sucks at 4, Drifting Dimension at 5, Time Travelers Bridget & Sophiaa from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Spectators enjoy the 2020 Independence Day parade in Montecito. The parade will go down Montecito streets again, starting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Then it’s a 10-minute performance by La Boheme Dancers, followed by The Roosters at 7 and Spencer the Gardener at 7:50. The 20-minute fireworks show will start at 9 p.m.

There will be live music and more at Stearns Wharf as well.

The Brasscals will perform at noon, followed by free face painting at 2 p.m. and the band Area 51 at 4 p.m.

In addition to the music and fireworks, a street fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. along the Cabrillo Boulevard sidewalk at West Beach.For more information, go to santabarbara.ca.gov/july4.

Noon to 10 p.m. The Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club’s Fourth of July festival will be held at Mission Santa Ines in Solvang.

There will be live entertainment by Smelly Cat at 3 p.m., Agin Brothers at 5 p.m. and Falco Heavy at 7:30 p.m. DJ Peete will spin music all day starting at noon.

Fireworks will light up the Solvang sky at 9 p.m.

Dr. Paul Mori directs the Prime Time Band, which will perform during a Fourth of July concert Tuesday at the Sunken Garden at the Santa Barbara Courthouse. (Above is the band playing in 2022 at Rancho La Patera and Stow House in Goleta.)

Tickets for the festival cost $15 for general admission. Tickets are free for kids 12 and younger and active military members with IDs, who receive four free passes per person.

To purchase, go to syvrotary.org.

4 p.m. North Avenue Baptist Church in Lompoc is having a celebration on the Fourth of July with a variety of free family-friendly games and a fireworks display.

The event starts at 4 p.m. at 1523 W. North Ave, where there will be carnival games, cornhole, pony rides and more. The “Safe and Sane” fireworks show will start at 8 p.m.

Throughout the celebration there will be food from food trucks for purchase, such as chicken and waffles and BBQ. All are welcome to join, for more information visit nabclompoc.org.

5 p.m. The Prime Time Band will perform at the Sunken Garden at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

The band will play patriotic music during the traditional outdoor concert at the courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara.

Hosted by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, the free program will also include the Vandenberg Space Force Base Honor Guard and the Polynesian dancers from Hula Anyone.

Last year’s Fourth of July concert stood out for its variety of music as well as vocal soloists.

The Prime Time Band consists of more than 60 musicians who are 40 and older. It’s directed by Dr. Paul Mori, who became the band’s third musical director in 2021. Dr. Mori is an adjunct professor at Westmont College, conducts the Santa Barbara Reading Orchestra and regularly plays the bassoon.

Evening. There will be fireworks shows. See the noon listing above for Solvang and Santa Barbara, and the 4 p.m. listing for Lompoc.

