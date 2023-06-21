Celebrating Title IX

Female athletes and coaches to commemorate 51st anniversary in Santa Barbara

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOS

UCSB forward Jessica Wright (middle) is hugged by teammate Angelica Ortega (left) while Isabella Viana runs to join them after Wright scored the game-tying goal 2-2 against Minnesota at home in this 2019 soccer photo. Title IX has ensured opportunities such as women’s sports in schools, and the 51st anniversary of the groundbreaking federal law will be celebrated Friday at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

Prominent female athletes and coaches will speak Friday at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse to celebrate Title IX and its 51 years of existence.

The commemoration is set for noon to 1:30 p.m. at the courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara.

Title IX was signed in 1972 and made female equality in school sports part of the law. Fifty one years later, that law is still in place and has become the foundation for many famous American female athletes.

Title IX prohibits any sex-based discrimination at any school or any education program that receives federal funding. That includes sports.

UCSB outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins (center) looks toward the audience during a 2019 volleyball game against Rainbow Wahine at the UCSB Thunderdome. Title IX prohibits any gender-based discrimination at schools or education programs that receive federal funding.

“The celebration is acknowledging that this was an important civil rights act — civil rights for girls and young women,” said Celeste Barber, an organizer of the event. “Equal access to full education opportunities.”

The event will feature Bonnie Hendrickson, the UCSB women’s basketball head coach; Cody Fleming, the UCSB track and cross country director; and Jane Frederick, a former Olympian in track and field — among many other speakers.

“Everybody’s happier that girls have a place in sports now,” Mrs. Barber told the News-Press.

She added that a sports program without equal opportunities for girls or women would be unthinkable today.

Mrs. Barber also noted that the 51st anniversary is celebrated, partly because no event took place in Santa Barbara last year for the 50th anniversary. But she also noted Title IX did not take effect until 1973, one year after it was signed, so this year marks the 50th anniversary of the law being implemented.

After the formal speakers are done Friday, anybody with a story related to Title IX is encouraged to share it during the open mic section.

email: lhibbert@newspress.com