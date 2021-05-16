Celebrations: 05-16-21

McLaughlin-Batastini

Asia McLaughlin, daughter of Luisa and Dennis McLoughlin of Carpinteria, and Nicholas Batastini, son of Barbara and Victor Batastini of Santa Barbara, were married on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montecito. Monsignor Stephen Downes officiated the ceremony.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride was attended by her sister, Michaela McLaughlin, as maid of honor; the bridesmaids were Christine Brown, Cecilia Cheng, Nana Gagatsovi, Jolie Noveski, and Claire Spera. The best man was Skyler Davin; usher-groomsmen were Eliseo Aceves and Chai Trepte. Peter McGoey and Timothy Tremblay served as readers.

Asia graduated from the University of Southern California, attended the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University in New York City, and works at International Justice Mission, a nonprofit protecting people in poverty from violence. Nicholas, a graduate of Western Washington University, works at Santa Barbara Sand and Topsoil, his family’s business supplying Santa Barbara County with aggregate building material since 1910.

After a honeymoon in the Bahamas, the couple will reside in Santa Barbara County.