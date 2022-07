O’Connor – Schwartz

Kevin and Nancy O’Connor of Santa Ynez are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Colleen to Jason Schwartz, son of Bob and Jody Schwartz of Santa Barbara.

The wedding was July 2 at Klentner Ranch in Carpinteria, with a celebratory reception immediately following.

They will honeymoon in Italy and Greece after completing their move to Denver, Colorado.