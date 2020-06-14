Celebrations: 06-14-20

Mr. and Mrs. Gary Shumaker

60th Wedding Anniversary

The word diamond comes from the Greek word “adamas” which means “unconquerable” and “enduring”. The fire in the diamond may also symbolize the constant flame of love. Truly, this is a good symbol for Gary and Betty’s significant 60th anniversary.

The couple chose to celebrate the diamond anniversary at their residence, using a popular ‘stay at home’ theme to mark the date. Their children Dirk (Eco) Shumaker and Shelly (Jeff) Muhlenkamp honored their parents by remaining socially distanced in Ventura California, and Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, respectively.

Gary and Betty were married on June 12th, 1960 at St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Pomona, California. Gary graduated from LaVerne College with a degree in Teaching while starring on the College’s football team. He earned his Masters’ in History and English from Los Angeles State College. Betty graduated from USCB in 1959 with a degree in teaching. Her class was the first to attend UCSB in the university’s current location of Isla Vista.

They are members of the First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara. Gary and Betty invite friends and family to celebrate with them safely and responsibly, albeit in their own homes. Telephonic greetings are welcomed.