Joseph Berchman Maxwell, Sr.

95th Birthday

Joseph Berchman Maxwell, Sr. celebrated his 95th birthday on July 11, 2020. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a Lt. Col. and ran a successful real estate business in Santa Barbara for many years. He lost, Gloria, his beloved wife of 69 years on July 25, 2015. Joseph has 10 children, 18 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.