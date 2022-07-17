Celebrations: 07-17-22

Happy Birthday,

Art Baumach!

Happy Birthday to our fantastic dad from your five daughters! You gave us our early memories of swishing us in the pool and singing along with Ray Charles. You treated us with your homemade cheesecake and Henry’s Famous chicken. Every fall we joined in your “Go Giants!” cheer and every summer we watched the greatest man who ever laced up golf shoes win another tournament. You went through some hard times early on. And these hard times motivated you to provide a wonderful life for your family and we would never experience those hard times. Not a day has gone by that we do not admire you for your hard work, honor and integrity. All too rare qualities at any age. You made sure we had the best when we were young. Now it is our privilege to see that you are getting the best of everything. How far you’ve come from last year when we nearly lost you. In your own words, you’re in the best health you’ve been in years. We’re sure to celebrate many more of your birthdays to come.