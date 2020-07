Leonard & Margaret Cordero

68th Anniversary

Congratulations to our parents Leonard and Margaret Cordero who celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on July 20th, 2020. They met at Santa Barbara High School flag pole in 1949. They live in Santa Barbara on the Mesa in their family home for over 60 years. They have 2 children, Lenny and Patti, 4 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. They are still happily in love.