Celebrations: 08-09-20





Levi & Betty Biggs 69th Anniversary

MAJ (Ret-USAF) Levi and Betty (Branch) Biggs celebrate 69 years on 11 August.

Married in San Antonio, TX, the couple traveled to several Air Force bases while Levi served. The couple had 6 children when Levi retired to work for Lockheed as a Systems Test Engineer. He retired again in 1987.

Betty had a second career as an artist; she excelled at African watercolors and Levi cut mats for many of her originals and prints. They traveled to Senegal twice to research for authenticity. Her work was seen on “Fresh Prince” and was gifted to Michael Jackson and Nancy Wilson. Many other friends and fans own her art. She donated several paintings to the North County Rape Crisis Center and she was honored with the Giving Back to the Community Award in 2009. One piece hangs at Hampton University. They were staples at Lompoc’s Flower Festival for many years.

Their six children reside in California and Indiana. Cheryl lives in Indianapolis; Keith in Lompoc; Steffan (Elyse) reside in Corralitos; Craig (Judy) live in Simi Valley; Maria (Clarence) reside with their parents; Kevin is in Lompoc.

Levi and Betty have five grandchildren: Wesley, Simone (Kevin) and Kristen, Thomas and Michael. They also have a great-grandson, Kevin.

Levi and Betty have made Lompoc their home since 1963.