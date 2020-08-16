Celebrations: 08-16-20

McLaughlin-Batastini

Luisa and Dennis McLoughlin of Carpinteria announce the engagement of their daughter Asia McLaughlin to Nicholas Batastini, son of Barbara and Victor Batastini of Santa Barbara. Asia graduated magna cum laude from the University of Southern California, attended the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University in New York City, and works at International Justice Mission, a nonprofit protecting people in poverty from violence. Nicholas, a graduate of Western Washington University, works at Santa Barbara Sand and Topsoil, his family’s business supplying Santa Barbara County with aggregate building material since 1910. A May wedding is planned at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.