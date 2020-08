Happy 95th Birthday,

John Petrini!

With family looking on, John Petrini, Sr. celebrates his 95th birthday at Mission Terrace Convalescent Hospital. John is the patriarch of the Petrini family, founder of PetriniÕs Family Restaurants, and a Santa Barbara resident since 1953. He is a proud WWII veteran. We wish him many more years of health and happiness, and thank the Mission Terrace staff for their excellent care and compassion.