Celebrations: 08-23-20

Kent-Elswick

Lindsay Shawn Kent and Trevor Patrick Elswick are happy to announce their engagement to be married.

Lindsay is the daughter of John and Terry L Kent of Napa. She is a Napa native, attended NVNS, NVLA, Harvest Middle School and was a 2012 grad of Napa High School and 2016 grad of Cal Poly State University San Luis Obispo. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Journalism with a concentration in Public Relations, Spanish and Integrated Marketing Communications. She is a Sr. Copywriter and Content Manager at Ontraport in Santa Barbara, Ca since July 2016.

Trevor is the son of Franklin and Patricia Elswick of Orcutt, CA. He was born in Canton, Ohio and moved to Orcutt in 1992. He is a 2007 graduate of Ernest Righetti HS as an All-League quarterback and a 3-year Varsity Starting Pitcher. He graduated from Cuesta College in 2010 and Chico State in 2012 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology. He is the Western Region Sales Associate with Midwest Industrial Supply Inc.

The couple became engaged on the beach at Miramar in Santa Barbara, CA on Aug 1, 2020 and plan to have an intimate wedding in Santa Barbara next summer.