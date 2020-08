Lordy, Lordy, Look

Who’s 40 (oops) 99

Today we are celebrating Orlando Fedaleo’s 99th birthday. Orlando is a proud Marine Corp veteran who served during WWII. This is truly a milestone of life we wanted to share with everyone. We wish you many more years of health and happiness. We love you Dad.

Love Debbie, Lea (Ryan), Jan (Sean), Chris, Jamie, sister Marie and Bill.