Celebrations: 09-06-20

William & Dorothy

Sangster

70th Anniversary

Life-long residents of Santa Barbara, William “Bill” and Dorothy Sangster recently celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary at the home of their daughter and son-in-law, Clare and Chuck Theriot. Bill and Dorothy were able to share their special day via ZOOM with all of their children and many other family members.

Bill and Dorothy (nee Puerling) were married in Santa Barbara on September 4, 1950 at San Roque Church. After honeymooning in Yosemite, Bill and Dorothy made their home in Hoff Heights, where they had their first of many children. They later moved to Hope Avenue where they resided until Bill’s retirement after 45 plus years working for Calvary Cemetery.

In their 70 years together, Bill and Dorothy saw their family grow from 10 children (six sons and four daughters) to 18 grandchildren to 17 great-grandchildren. In their golden years together, Bill and Dorothy stay as active as possible in both their Church and community.