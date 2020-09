John & Cathy Grove 60th Wedding Anniversary

John and Cathy Grove are celebrating 60 years of marriage on September 10th. They married in Stafford, Kansas after attending Sterling College together. While living in Goleta John has worked for Raytheon, Telos and QAD and Cathy worked for Telos. Both are involved in Shoreline Community Church. Children Doug, Diane, and Jeff along with their spouses and 5 grandchildren wish them a Happy Anniversary!