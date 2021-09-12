Celebrations: 09-12-21

Bellis – Sexton

Hilarie Blake Bellis and James Weaver Sexton were united in marriage on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

The bride is the daughter of the late Mr. John King Bellis and Mrs. Suzanne Kacal Bellis of Corona Del Mar, California, who escorted and presented her in marriage. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Micheal Sexton of Santa Barbara, California, who hosted a seated rehearsal dinner at the Montecito Club.

Hilarie is a graduate of the University of Southern California and Berkeley School of Law. She is an Associate at Goodwin Procter. Jimmy is a graduate of Santa Clara University and the Director of Finance at Snowflake. Following an extended honeymoon in Northern Italy, the couple will reside in SanFrancisco, California.