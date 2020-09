John & Emma Riffero

80th Anniversary

Married 9/14/1940

Congratulations to two wonderful Santa Barbara long time residents! John is a 105 yr old WW2 veteran and Emma was executive secretary of the United Boys Club, she is 99 yr old. They have 2 children, 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. They live in the same home of 74 yrs.

Love, Your Family