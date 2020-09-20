Celebrations: 09-20-20

O’Connor – Schwartz

Kevin and Nancy O’Connor of Santa Ynez are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter, Colleen Noelle O’Connor to Jason Robert Schwartz.

Jason is the son of Bob and Jody Schwartz of Santa Barbara.

Colleen and Jason are Santa Barbara natives, both graduated from Dos Pueblos High School. Colleen is currently in her final year of completing her doctorate in Physical Therapy from San Diego State University. Jason graduated from Azusa Pacific University with an MBA in 2018, and is currently working in San Diego as a regional sales associate for Dell Technologies. They have plans to move to Austin Texas in the future.

The couple became engaged on the beach in Hope Ranch on July 2, 2020 and are planning a wedding in Santa Barbara next summer.