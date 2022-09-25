Celebrations: 09-25-22

Ascencio-Rodgers

Benjamin Samuel Rodgers and Adriana Sin Ascencio were united in marriage on Sunday July 3rd, 2022 in Portside Ventura Harbor on a Catamaran Fountaine Pajot.

The groom and bride are California natives with a deep passion for nature, sailing, and bicycling. Benjamin is employed as a system performance engineer at a content delivery network. Adriana is an undergraduate student in Mathematical Economics and Economic Theory at California State University Long Beach.

The two spent their honeymoon in beautiful seaside Santa Barbara under 4th of July fireworks.