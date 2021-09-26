Celebrations: 09-26-21

Pascoe-Boehr

Patricia Lane Pascoe and Craig Clifford Boehr were married on Friday, July 23, 2021 in the rolling countryside of Loudoun County, Virginia. The bride is the daughter of John and Virginia Pascoe of Vienna, Virginia. The groom is the son of Juergen and Pamela Jameson Boehr of Montecito.

Patricia is a graduate of Radford University and received her Master of Social Work from George Mason University. She is a clinical therapist for adolescents and adults in the Northern Virginia area. Craig is an alumnus of Santa Barbara High School, a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of San Diego School of Law. He is an enforcement attorney at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and is currently serving as a legislative fellow for United States Senator Alex Padilla.

The couple enjoyed a relaxing honeymoon in the Greek Islands and are at home in Alexandria, Virginia.