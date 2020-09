Hartsell – Gable

John Clark Gable and Debra Crosier Hartsell were wed on September 5, 2020. The ceremony took place at The Belmond Hotel in Santa Barbara, CA. John Clark Gable is the only son of the legendary William Clark Gable.

The Belmond Hotel, which opened in 1918, has hosted the likes of Hollywood royalty like William Clark Gable. Decades later his son weds at the same location.