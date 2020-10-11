Celebrations: 10-11-20





Joe & Martha Martin 50th Anniversary

It is with immense pride that daughters Piper Martin and Tara Martin-Howard announce the 50th Wedding Anniversary of their parents, Joe and Martha “Marti” (Lewis) Martin. Joe is a Santa Barbara native and retired after many years as a dedicated teacher in the L.A. Unified and Santa Barbara City School Districts. Marti grew up in Santa Monica and devoted many years to the dental field, commonly being a favorite with the children she worked with. Marti has enjoyed her retirement working for the past 11 + years working at Rusack Winery. Their love was serendipitous; meeting and marrying within 6 months. They were married August 29, 1970 in Santa Monica, eventually moving to Santa Barbara, and then the Santa Ynez Valley to raise their daughters. They have resided in Solvang for 42 years. They consider their greatest combined achievement to be their two daughters, Piper and Tara. They’d agree their most precious moments in life are spending time with grandchildren Haley (junior Auburn University), Lainey (freshman Cal Poly SLO), and Lochlan Howard (3rd grader Olga Reed Elementary.) They recently enjoyed celebrating this monumental achievement in Cambria, Ca., and look forward to the great honor of being together as long as the universe allows.

“Your heart and my heart are very, very old friends.” – Rumi