Celebrations: 10-25-20





Albert & Nelly Mercado

60th Wedding Anniversary

Albert and Nelly Mercado were married at the Transfiguration Catholic Church in Los Angeles on October 29, 1960. They have 3 sons Albert, Giancarlo and Franco and two grandchildren, Ryan and Gina.

After completing advanced Engineering degrees at UCLA, Albert spent 41 years as an engineer and program manager in several government space and defense projects, including the moon program, manager for the development of the first GPS Space receiver and communications for the International Space Station. Nelly worked as a statistical and legal secretary, was a chairperson in many charity events, and had her own children’s boutique in Beverly Hills. After retirement, they moved to Santa Barbara 15 years ago, where they are active in several social and political activities. Albert was foreman of the Santa Barbara Civil Grand Jury.