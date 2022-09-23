Celebrity Solstice pays a visit

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSThe Celebrity Solstice, the lead ship of the Solstice class of cruise ships operated by Celebrity Cruises, makes an appearance off Santa Barbara on Thursday. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post ELECTION 2022: Aceves stresses fiscal responsibility next post Referendum proponents challenging oil well bill could collect signatures this month Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.