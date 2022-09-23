Home Local Celebrity Solstice pays a visit
Local

Celebrity Solstice pays a visit

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
The Celebrity Solstice, the lead ship of the Solstice class of cruise ships operated by Celebrity Cruises, makes an appearance off Santa Barbara on Thursday.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More