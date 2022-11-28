Cellist, pianist to perform in Ojai

TAMMY HORTON PHOTOS

Cellist Evgney Tonkha has performed with orchestras around the world.

OJAI — Cellist Evgney Tonkha and pianist Steven Vanhauwaert will play “Clair de Lune” and more Dec. 11 as part of Ojai’s Chamber on the Mountain series.

The award-winning duo will perform music by Claude Debussy, Edvard Grieg, Gabriel Fauré and Manuel de Falla during the concert, set for 3 p.m. at the Loban House at the Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts. That’s located at 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, and tickets cost $30 at www.chamberonthemountain.org.

Mr. Tonkha and Mr. Vanhauwaert will play Debussy’s “Clair de Lune,” “Minstrels” and Sonata in D Minor; Grieg’s Sonata, Opus 36; Fauré’s “Elegie” and de Falla’s Spanish Folk Suite.

Pianist Steve Vanhauwaert has earned accolades such as first prize at the Los Angeles International Liszt Competition.

Mr. Tonkha’s accolades include winning the First Prize Gold Medal at the 12th International Cello Competition in the Czech Republic. He was also a special jury prize winner at the 13th International Tchaikovsky Competition.

He was born into a musical family and eventually studied at the Hanns Eisler Academy of Music in Berlin with renowned cellist David Geringas.

Mr. Tonkha has played with ensembles such as the Berlin Konzerthaus Orchestra and the Moscow Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra.

Mr. Vanhauwaert’s awards have included first prize at the Los Angeles International Liszt Competition. And he played with orchestras such as the

Pacific Symphony and the Lviv (Ukraine) Philharmonic.

For more information, see www.chamberonthemountain.com.

— Dave Mason