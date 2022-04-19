Cellist, pianist to perform tonight

Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason will perform at 7 tonight at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason is the first black winner of the 2016 BBC Young Musician competition. Mr. Kanneh-Mason became famous after performing at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018, and in 2020, he became the first cellist in history to hit the British.Top 10 chart.

Pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason is the recipient of a 2021 Leonard Bernstein Award and a 2020 Opus Klassik award for best young artist.

The duo will perform Bridge’s Sonata in D minor, H. 125; Britten’s Cello Sonata, Opus 65; Karen Khachaturian’s Cello Sonata; and Shostakovich’s Sonata in D minor, Opus 40.

Tickets are $10 for students.

To purchase, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Katherine Zehnder