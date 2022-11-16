CenCal Health involved with IPP, CalAIM initiatives

COURTESY CENCAL HEALTH

Recuperative care is part of Community Supports services, a CalAIM initiative.

CenCal Health has announced the launch of the Incentive Payment Program.

IPP is designed to support CalAIM, California’s multi-year plan to transform Medi-Cal by breaking down the traditional walls of health care — extending beyond hospitals and health care settings into communities.

In Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, CenCal Health is implementing CalAIM programs with its community partners and may earn up to $19.4 million in IPP funding from the state, according to a news release.

CenCal Health will make available IPP funds to increase capacity for two CalAIM initiatives:

— Enhanced Care Management is a new benefit made available to vulnerable members with the intent of supporting health and social service navigation. CenCal Health went live with the Enhanced Care Management benefit in July 2022,.

— Community Supports services are optional for health plans to provide medically appropriate, cost-effective alternatives to traditional health care services. CenCal Health currently offers two Community Supports: Medically Tailored Meals and Recuperative Care. Beginning in January, CenCal Health plans to make available sobering center services, as well as housing transition and navigation, housing tenancy and sustaining supports, and housing deposits.

“CenCal Health recognizes the deep commitment of our local communities in ensuring that we are collectively meeting the needs of Medi-Cal members on the Central Coast. Enhanced Care Management and Community Supports services provide an opportunity for providers to address the social determinants of health,” said CenCal Health CEO Marina Owen.

— Dave Mason