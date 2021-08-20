CenCal Health makes donation

COURTESY PHOTO

CenCal Health recently donated $100,000 to Meals That Connect.

CenCal Health, which serves Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, has presented a $100,0000 check to Meals That Connect in San Luis Obispo.

The largest senior nutrition program in Santa Barbara County also has received more than $1 million in funding from CenCal Health – $200,000 a year between 2016 and 2020, and $100,000 in 2021. In July, CommUnify, the nonprofit that ran the Senior Healthy Meal initiative, ended the program, which had been in place since 1974. (CommUnify was previously known as Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County or CAC.)

— Dave Mason