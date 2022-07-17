CenCal Health names Dr. Emily Fonda new chief medical officer

COURTESY PHOTO

Emily Fonda has been named chief medical officer at CenCal Health, the Medi-Cal-managed care plan for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Dr. Fonda was previously the chief medical officer at CalOptima, a public health plan in Orange County, where she served since 2013, starting as a medical director. She was instrumental in leading the agency’s COVID-related medical activities for members and staff, including overseeing and expanding the Orange County Nursing Home COVID Infection Prevention Program.

Dr. Fonda’s education includes a bachelor’s at USC, a doctor of medicine degree from the UC Irvine School of Medicine and a master’s in medical management at the USC Marshall School of Business, where she was also a dean’s scholar.

“The CenCal Health board of directors joins me in welcoming Dr. Fonda, who brings tremendous experience and expertise to our organization,” said Marina Owen, CenCal Health CEO. “Emily’s background in internal medicine, private practice and hospital health care is an exceptional asset for collaborating with our local provider partners.”

In addition to the CMO appointment, CenCal Health promoted Carlos Hernandez to quality officer, a new position. He will lead the development and evolution of an organization-wide quality strategy to improve member health outcomes.

For the past 28 years, he has overseen the effectiveness of CenCal Health’s Quality Management program, including but not limited to the program’s regulatory compliance, implementation of pay-for-performance innovations to improve quality of care, and all aspects of National Committee for Quality Assurance Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set quality reporting.

Mr. Hernandez earned a bachelor’s in economics from Stanford University and participated in Northwestern University’s Executive Programs of the Kellogg School of Management.

“With his dedication to continuous quality management and breadth of experience in health plan operations, Carlos is a dedicated catalyst for improved care equity and quality and invaluable to our organization,” said Ms. Owen.

Earlier this year, Lauren Geeb was promoted to director of quality at CenCal Health. Within the Quality Department, Ms. Geeb is responsible for the direction, leadership and supervision of quality measurement, population health, health promotion and clinical quality.

She came to CenCal Health in 2004 as a Quality Management Health Programs specialist. She has a bachelor’s in international relations from USC and earned a master’s in business administration at Camarillo-based Cal State

Channel Islands.

