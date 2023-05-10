CenCal Health to partner with Santa Barbara and SLO counties’ offices of education

Dr. Van Do-Reynoso is CenCal Health chief customer experience and health equity officer. CenCal Health is hoping to administer close to $7 million for the Student Behavioral Health Incentive Program in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Dr. Susan Salcido is superintendent of Santa Barbara County schools. The county education office is working with CenCal Health to strengthen behavioral health infrastructure in public schools.

CenCal Health is partnering with educational agencies in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties to strengthen behavioral health infrastructure in public schools.

Created and funded by the California Department of Health Care Services, Calfornia’s new Student Behavioral Health Incentive Program will serve Medi-Cal members from transitional kindergarten through 12th grade. CenCal Health is the Medi-Cal health plan that works with local providers to deliver health care services to members.

One of the main focuses of CenCal is mental health struggles in the youth population. Mental health among youth has been challenged in recent years due to an increase in bullying, issues of self-identity, school shootings and violence, and limited behavioral health services, CenCal noted.

In 2020, suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 due to the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After many assessments of the school districts in the two counties recognizing the above issues, mental health and behavioral health services became the main objective for CenCal.

With children and youth spending many hours a day in school, DHCS also recognized that educational settings are critical points of access to obtain early identification and treatment for behavioral health services. In addition to leveraging schools as access points, school-based health care has proven to be an effective tool for addressing disparities among children and adolescents due to their race, ethnicity or socioeconomic status.

CenCal Health is hoping to administer close to $7 million for the SBHIP program in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

CenCal Health worked with each county through the county’s office of education to determine qualifications, participation and specific needs. As a result, three Local Educational Agencies are taking part in San Luis Obispo County and six in Santa Barbara County, CenCal Health reported.

In Santa Barbara County, the participating LEAs are Carpinteria, Cuyama, Guadalupe and Lompoc unified school districts as well as the Santa Barbara County Education Office and the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

