CenCal names new executive official

COURTESY PHOTO

Carl Breining was elected to be CenCal Health’s Compliance and Privacy Officer. He began his role in November 2020.

SANTA BARBARA — CenCal Health has named Carl R. Breining its compliance and privacy officer.

Mr. Breining has 14 years of experience in healthcare policy compliance and more than 20 years of experience in managing a Fortune 10 company. He began his position at CenCal Health in November 2020, and moving forward, will serve as the health plan’s primary executive over its compliance program. He will be responsible for overseeing company-wide policy procedures in relation to federal, state and local guidelines.

CenCal, the Medi-Cal health plan for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, partners with more than 1,500 local physicians and hospitals that serve nearly 200,000 Medi-Cal members on the Central Coast.

— Madison Hirneisen