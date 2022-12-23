Census: Californians are leaving the state

By TOM JOYCE

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – California leads the country in domestic net outward migration.

California, the most populous state in the country, had the highest net outward domestic migration out of all 50 states in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In that stretch, 343,230 more Americans moved out of California compared to those who moved into it.

In that span, California had the second-largest population decline: 113,649 people. As of July 1, 2021, the state had 39,142,991 residents. The number fell to 39,029,342 on July 1, 2022 – a 0.3% decrease in population. Only New York had a larger population drop in that same stretch (180,341 people).

Although California had a significant population drop in fiscal 2022, two factors helped mitigate its domestic migration losses: births and international migration.

California had 106,155 more births than deaths in Fiscal Year 2022, the second-highest of the 50 states; only Texas (118.159) ranked higher on the list. Meanwhile, California (125,715) edged out Florida (125,629) in the positive net international migration category, meaning it is a popular destination for immigrants.

While California’s population decreased in this span, the population of the United States of America increased. The country had a net gain of 1,256,003 people, a 0.4% increase in population. Therefore, the United States had an estimated population of 333,287,557 as of the start of Fiscal Year 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.