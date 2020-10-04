Census deadline extended

The deadline to respond to the 2020 Census has been extended until further notice, officials said.

The extension is due to litigation over the count deadline continuing to work its way through the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court. Santa Barbara County residents are encouraged to respond quickly to the census so local families and communities get their fair share of resources for the next 10 years, according to a news release.

The public can respond to the 2020 Census online at www.my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-268-2020 (Spanish).

Those who have already received a paper questionnaire can complete and return it in the envelope provided. Web pages and guides are available in 59 non-English languages, as well as braille and large print, officials said.

Thus far, the self-response rates in Santa Barbara County was 71.4% as of Sept. 26, surpassing the 2010 figure of 68.5%. Broken down by cities, the figures include: Santa Barbara, 72.3%; Santa Maria, 67%; Goleta, 76.3%; Buellton, 74.1%; Lompoc, 72.4%; Solvang, 74.8%; Carpinteria, 70.8%; and Guadalupe, 66.2%.

— Mitchell White