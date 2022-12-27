Census: Texas leads U.S. with largest population gains, Florida leads with fastest population growth

By BETHANY BLANKLEY

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – Texas and Florida lead the U.S. in population growth, according to new Census Bureau estimates.

Texas saw the largest population gain in the U.S. Florida had the largest percentage increase and the fastest population growth, according to the data.

Texas for the first time became the only state other than California to now have more than 30 million people, although California continued to record a population decline.

As of July 1, 2021, Texas’ population was 30,029,572. Texas saw another 470,708 people move there over the year, making it the largest population gain in the U.S.

Florida’s population was 22,244,823 as of July 1, 2021. Its population gain was a 1.9% increase from the previous year, making it the fastest growing state in the U.S.

This was the first time the Census Bureau named Florida the fastest growing state in the U.S. since 1957.

Florida has seen its population increase nine-fold since 1946, when its population was 2.44 million.

Following Florida as the fastest-growing state by rate of population increase was Idaho, South Carolina and Texas, which had a population rate increase of 1.6%.

The Census Bureau measures population growth by several factors, including calculating net domestic migration (people moving to a state from another state), net international migration (people moving to a state from another country), and natural increase (more births than deaths).

Florida had the highest net domestic migration of any state of 318,855 people over the year; Texas had the second highest of 230,961.

Texas had the highest rate of births outnumbering deaths, with a net gain of 118,159 people.

By contrast, California continued to lose residents to other states, including nearly 500,000 in the past two years alone. Businesses are also increasingly relocating to Texas and Florida.

Over the year, California was among 18 states that saw a population decline.