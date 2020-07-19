Census worker jobs available

Jobs as temporary, part-time positions census takers are available In Santa Barbara County as local organizers ramp up for in-person visits to households that have yet to respond to the 2020 Census.

The non-response follow-up visits were slated for March but were postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Door-to-door visits by census takers in the county are expected to begin in August, according to officials.

The local census office in Camarillo was closed during the lockdown but has reopened as part of a phased return-to-work plan.

“It is not too late to apply for high-paying, temporary jobs to support the Santa Barbara County 2020 Census,” Joni Maiden, co-chair of the Santa Barbara County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee, said in a statement. “Our county’s self-response rate is 66.1% as of July 1, but our goal is to count every resident in our community. Every person left uncounted equates to a loss of $2,000 per person, per year for the next ten years. Anyone looking to earn extra income and help their community should take the next step and apply.”

All census takers will be trained on physical distancing protocols and issued with personal protective equipment. The pay rate is $21 per hour. Applicants must be 18 or older and be available to work days, evenings or weekends. Applicants also must have a valid driver’s license and access to a vehicle, be a U.S. citizen and have a valid Social Security number. Other requirements include undergoing fingerprinting, passing a background check and a review of criminal records.

Bilingual applicants are encouraged to apply, but all applicants must be able to speak, read and write in English. For more information, visit www.2020census.gov/jobs.